Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Resources Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

LIBY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,685. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Liberty Resources Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Company Profile

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.