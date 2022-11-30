Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Reaches $1,241.48 on Top Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. Lido Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and $559,343.37 worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,241.48 or 0.07363737 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,773,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,772,482.75653651 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,245.75715037 USD and is up 5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $485,577.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

