Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.22. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $164.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.04.

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,046,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,731 shares in the company, valued at $32,638,371.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,485. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

