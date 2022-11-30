Lila A. Jaber Purchases 421 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) Director Lila A. Jaber bought 421 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $350,402.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE CPK traded up $2.55 on Wednesday, hitting $118.54. 3,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,443. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $105.79 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day moving average of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter worth $18,219,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the first quarter worth $8,737,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,716,000 after buying an additional 56,563 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 55,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 78.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,156,000 after buying an additional 53,123 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

