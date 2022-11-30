Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $254.79 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 771,369,669 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 771,331,949.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00264844 USD and is up 10.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $316.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.