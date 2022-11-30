Litecoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $718.37 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Litecoin has a total market cap of $5.59 billion and approximately $718.37 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $77.95 or 0.00454532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 1% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000615 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00022912 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002791 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001252 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00018845 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001167 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About Litecoin
Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,729,144 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.
