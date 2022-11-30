Litecoin Price Tops $78.31 (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $78.31 or 0.00464101 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion and $713.43 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000627 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003004 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022482 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001254 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018822 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001217 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin Coin Profile
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,725,219 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
