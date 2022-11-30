Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $479.01. 17,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,416. The company has a market capitalization of $125.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

