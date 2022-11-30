Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Logitech International from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 66 to CHF 60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Logitech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day moving average is $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.57.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.0023 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 14.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 67.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

