Lumi Credits (LUMI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,936.63

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $1,936.63 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

