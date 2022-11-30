Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Lundin Gold Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up 0.29 on Wednesday, hitting 9.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,323 shares.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

