Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.17

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.17 and last traded at C$13.01, with a volume of 33199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.60.

LUG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.82.

In other Lundin Gold news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 220,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.77 per share, with a total value of C$1,928,498.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,515,125.90. In related news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,928,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,515,125.90. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total transaction of C$357,633.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$262,264.20. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 298,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,901.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

