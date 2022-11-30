Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 3.7 %

LUNMF opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.07.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $648.50 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Lundin Mining

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUNMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 64 to SEK 65 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.38.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

