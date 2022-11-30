Maker Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.11 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Maker token can now be bought for about $662.36 or 0.03883298 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $647.55 million and approximately $21.11 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,145.88 or 0.06720067 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00508947 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.50 or 0.30956592 BTC.

About Maker

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

