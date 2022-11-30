Manifold Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $789,425.17 (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $789,425.17 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for $16.17 or 0.00094470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

