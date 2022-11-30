Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.04

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and traded as high as $24.10. Mannatech shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 2,131 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTEX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Mannatech Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Mannatech’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.05% of Mannatech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

