Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF) Short Interest Up 525.0% in November

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MGMLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Maple Gold Mines stock traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,781. Maple Gold Mines has a 12 month low of 0.10 and a 12 month high of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 0.12 and a 200 day moving average of 0.14.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

