Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Shares Up 777.8%

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (CVE:MGW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 777.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.79. 56,653 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Maple Leaf Green World Trading Up 777.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.79.

Insider Activity at Maple Leaf Green World

In other Maple Leaf Green World news, Director Wentong Gao purchased 372,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$42,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,005,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$113,584.10. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 691,900 shares of company stock valued at $76,909.

Maple Leaf Green World Company Profile

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

