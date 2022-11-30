Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,500 shares, a growth of 1,443.7% from the October 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GATE. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,880,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,231,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,463,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Marblegate Acquisition by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 616,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marblegate Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Marblegate Acquisition alerts:

Marblegate Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GATE opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. Marblegate Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

About Marblegate Acquisition

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marblegate Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marblegate Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.