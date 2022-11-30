Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,013.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nikola Trading Up 11.5 %

NASDAQ:NKLA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,615,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,229,833. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NKLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research raised Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nikola by 19.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 13,424 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Nikola by 159.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nikola by 58.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after buying an additional 555,260 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nikola by 65.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 28,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.