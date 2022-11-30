Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Research analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.43.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $161.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock worth $3,475,694 over the last ninety days. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 226.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.