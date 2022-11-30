MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,249,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,184 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 4.30% of MasTec worth $228,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in MasTec by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,982. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $99.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. MasTec had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.