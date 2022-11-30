Matthew Rizik Buys 2,700 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $21,303.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 523,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,586.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $21,924.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,588.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,692.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $21,522.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $21,780.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

RKT stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,739,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,220,813. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 9,665.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after buying an additional 1,471,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,983,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

