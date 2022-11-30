MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) Stock Price Down 4.9%

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 2,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 280,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their target price on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $557.99 million, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $27,875.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L sold 735,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $4,525,083.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 763,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,557 in the last quarter. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after acquiring an additional 784,524 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 5,043,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after acquiring an additional 657,686 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,810 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MaxCyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,963,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,542,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 174,625 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

