Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,421,100 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 1,966,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 592.1 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAF remained flat at $8.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

