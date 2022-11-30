Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,421,100 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 1,966,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 592.1 days.
Mazda Motor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MZDAF remained flat at $8.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.05. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $9.42.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
