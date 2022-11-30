MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the October 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 961,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,188,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,667,000 after purchasing an additional 219,485 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 2.1 %

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MDU traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $31.49. The company had a trading volume of 911,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,661. MDU Resources Group has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.41%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

