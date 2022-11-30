Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.63

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Metallurgical Co. of China Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06.

Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallurgical Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.