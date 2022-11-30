MetisDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.33 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 30th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $87.46 million and $7.33 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $19.86 or 0.00115811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,147.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010237 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00040459 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021398 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00245582 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000132 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,404,390 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,404,390.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 18.69014931 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $1,815,376.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

