MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 33.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

MetLife Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.28. 57,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848,774. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.