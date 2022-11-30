Metro (ETR:B4B3) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €7.95 ($8.20) and last traded at €7.95 ($8.20). Approximately 548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.10 ($8.35).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B4B3 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.19) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($11.24) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.22) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.15) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Metro Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $23.66 million and a PE ratio of -25.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €7.28 and its 200-day moving average is €7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

