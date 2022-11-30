MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 275,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MCR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. 114,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,037. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 117,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

