MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the October 31st total of 275,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:MCR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.87. 114,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,037. MFS Charter Income Trust has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.
MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0438 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.