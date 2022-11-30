Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MSVB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.79. 251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $15.44.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.30 million during the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 19.74%.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-Southern Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 7.25% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

