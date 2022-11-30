Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.84

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.84 and traded as high as $27.78. Miller Industries shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 31,850 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $308.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries during the second quarter worth about $2,604,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Miller Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 120,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

