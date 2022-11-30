Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Down 39.3% in November

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 370,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Millicom International Cellular stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.30. 1,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,557. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $32.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIGO. HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,716,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 771,890 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,153,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,583,000 after buying an additional 480,329 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 334,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

