Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Stephen Ritter Sells 2,797 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $29,955.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 182,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,540.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Stephen Ritter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephen Ritter sold 1,799 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $20,706.49.
- On Monday, November 7th, Stephen Ritter sold 1,419 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $16,020.51.
Mitek Systems Price Performance
Shares of MITK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 330,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,682. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $457.08 million, a P/E ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.77.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.
About Mitek Systems
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
