Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) CTO Stephen Ritter Sells 2,797 Shares

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $29,955.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 182,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,540.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Ritter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Stephen Ritter sold 1,799 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $20,706.49.

On Monday, November 7th, Stephen Ritter sold 1,419 shares of Mitek Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $16,020.51.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Shares of MITK traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. The stock had a trading volume of 330,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,682. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $457.08 million, a P/E ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 103,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 364,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 125,250 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 84,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 177,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

About Mitek Systems

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Read More

