Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance

MITSY stock traded up $12.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $584.00. 2,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $368.00 and a 1-year high of $599.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture, export, and import of iron and steel products; automotive components; operation of steel processing service centers; trading of automotive, electrical, special, and stainless steel; manufacture, repair, and fabrication of wind turbine towers and flanges; gas distribution businesses; and coal mining, power generation, ferrous alloy, infrastructure maintenance, and water pumping activities.

