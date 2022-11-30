Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Performance
MITSY stock traded up $12.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $584.00. 2,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $368.00 and a 1-year high of $599.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $480.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.84. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.