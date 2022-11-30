Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 814 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $356,020.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $308,400.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,686,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,733. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,061,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

