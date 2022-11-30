Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.77

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 96539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOGO shares. Eight Capital set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Mogo Trading Down 3.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.72.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

