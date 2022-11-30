Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,456,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,818 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 2.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $135,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.3% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 63.5% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 91,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 35,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. 445,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,457,227. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

