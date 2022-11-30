Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Grows Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555,807 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 334,234 shares during the quarter. Credicorp comprises about 3.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $186,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,951,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

BAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $128.05 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

NYSE:BAP traded up $3.63 on Wednesday, reaching $150.56. 12,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.05 and a 12 month high of $182.11.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

