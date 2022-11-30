Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,957 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 1.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.08% of S&P Global worth $88,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $6.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.69. The company had a trading volume of 58,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,826. The stock has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.98. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.44.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

