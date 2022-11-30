Moonbeam Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $164.28 million and $7.11 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00075723 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00061372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00023908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,045,139,742 coins and its circulating supply is 459,339,885 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.