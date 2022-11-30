Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,342 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $18,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.98. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.