Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Director Sells $39,750.00 in Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. 129,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,869. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.