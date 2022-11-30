MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,965 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of MSCI worth $302,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,346,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 134.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,473,000 after acquiring an additional 761,126 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.11.

Insider Activity

MSCI Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $486.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $649.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.71.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

