National Bank Financial Boosts Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to C$15.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.
Alamos Gold Price Performance
Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,941. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $9.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alamos Gold
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.