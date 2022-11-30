National Bank Financial Boosts Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to C$15.00

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,941. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $213.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

