Natixis Acquires New Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,000. Natixis owned about 0.08% of Celanese at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 137.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.86.

Celanese Stock Up 4.7 %

Celanese stock opened at $105.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.93 and its 200-day moving average is $113.80. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

