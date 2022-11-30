Natixis Boosts Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Natixis increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1,045.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,646 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.05% of CF Industries worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after acquiring an additional 244,136 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,483,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,850,000 after purchasing an additional 32,383 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $106.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average is $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.30. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.25 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.