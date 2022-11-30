Natixis Buys New Shares in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,895,000. Natixis owned about 1.62% of Cowen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 973,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,061,000 after acquiring an additional 172,720 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Price Performance

COWN opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.44. Cowen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17.

Cowen Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COWN shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

