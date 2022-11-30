Natixis Has $9.44 Million Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 403,200 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.33% of Black Stone Minerals worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 66.7% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE BSM opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 95.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $409,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,254,666.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,000. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

